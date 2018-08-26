Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Express Scripts by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,424,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,103,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Express Scripts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,190,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,703,000 after purchasing an additional 388,601 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Express Scripts by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,090,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,628,000 after purchasing an additional 165,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Express Scripts by 18.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,492,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 395,723 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Express Scripts by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,024,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120,214 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESRX stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $88.46.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

