Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th.

ICE opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $63.93 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $2,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,584,404.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $5,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,071,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

