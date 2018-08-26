InterOcean Capital LLC Invests $476,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,110.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,840.00 to $2,215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,075.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,942.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $31,914,331. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $1,905.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $929.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $931.75 and a 52 week high of $1,925.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

