Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 36.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of IPG stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Interpublic Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.