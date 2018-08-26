Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

