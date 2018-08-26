Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $224.00 at Oppenheimer

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Oppenheimer from $206.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Intuit has a 1 year low of $135.66 and a 1 year high of $219.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.49, for a total transaction of $1,548,734.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $20,812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,113,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,394,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,866,000 after acquiring an additional 866,776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,074,000 after acquiring an additional 525,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,747,000 after acquiring an additional 474,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 894,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,782,000 after acquiring an additional 448,512 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

