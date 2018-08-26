Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $224.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $221.00 to $224.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuit from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $216.63 on Friday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $135.66 and a 52-week high of $219.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total transaction of $20,812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,823 shares of company stock worth $44,098,644 in the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

