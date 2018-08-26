Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,083 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 9.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 39.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at $939,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

NYSE:IVR opened at $16.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 52.70% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) that are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or a federally chartered corporation; RMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the U.S.

