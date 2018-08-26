Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) Position Decreased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $14.56 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.