Investar (ISTR) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price target on shares of Investar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on shares of Investar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Investar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of ISTR opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Investar has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Investar had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.90%. equities analysts predict that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director James M. Baker acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,960.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.6% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 39.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 61.9% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

