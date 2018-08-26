Investors Buy Lam Research (LRCX) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $106.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $84.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.28 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Lam Research had the 4th highest net in-flow for the day. Lam Research traded down ($0.31) for the day and closed at $172.46

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 136.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 107,151 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 121.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 800.4% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $6,119,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.