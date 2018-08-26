Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $5.99 Million in Visa Inc (V) Stock

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.87.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $287.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $102.26 and a 1 year high of $144.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.