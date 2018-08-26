iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $56.41 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

