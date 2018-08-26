iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 557.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,873,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,656,000 after acquiring an additional 982,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 625,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 610,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,166,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 170,963 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

