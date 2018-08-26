iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Management Co now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.18 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.1652 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.