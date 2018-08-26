ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS) Shares Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,229 shares during the quarter. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT makes up about 6.6% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned 0.42% of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT worth $31,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

IXUS stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 12-month low of $1,050.00 and a 12-month high of $1,260.00.

