iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $167.72 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $169.29.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

