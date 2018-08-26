J.Jill (JILL) PT Lowered to $9.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J.Jill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.Jill from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded J.Jill from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J.Jill from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.81.

J.Jill stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $273.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.14.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.46 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.02%. J.Jill’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

