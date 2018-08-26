J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stake Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Timothy P. Smucker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.09 per share, with a total value of $530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,177,214.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

