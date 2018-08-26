Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jack Henry & Associates earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 47.6500983775539 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $159.42.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,804,991.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

