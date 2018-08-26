Jacqueline Studer Sells 11,619 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) VP Jacqueline Studer sold 11,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.03, for a total transaction of $2,835,384.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,807.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jacqueline Studer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, August 6th, Jacqueline Studer sold 8,598 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $2,083,897.26.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $249.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.09 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.