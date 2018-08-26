Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.7% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,417 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 38,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $35,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $1,182,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,044. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.71.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $167.41 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $184.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

