JBF Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14,950.7% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,496,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,454,000 after purchasing an additional 178,018 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,135,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

ALXN stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

