JBF Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $1,411,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 12.36.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.70. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 326.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 602.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V mutations, that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders, including gastrointestinal stromal tumors and systemic mastocytosis; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

