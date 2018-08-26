JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. JBG SMITH Properties earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2387479275459 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE JBGS opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $38.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th.

JBGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

