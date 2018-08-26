Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$87.00” Price Target for Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $87.00 target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $338.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 62,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,382,000 after buying an additional 3,136,452 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 28,505 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 28,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.