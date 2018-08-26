Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades McBride (MCB) to “Buy”

McBride (LON:MCB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

MCB has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on McBride from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on McBride from GBX 180 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered their price objective on McBride from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. McBride currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 192 ($2.45).

Get McBride alerts:

MCB opened at GBX 130.20 ($1.66) on Friday. McBride has a 1-year low of GBX 148.80 ($1.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 235 ($3.00).

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.