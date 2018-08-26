Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 13,000 Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $573,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yelp alerts:

On Tuesday, August 14th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $611,000.00.

On Thursday, August 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Thursday, July 19th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $525,200.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $547,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $547,040.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 13,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $544,440.00.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.96. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $234.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.26 million. Yelp had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,154,009 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $280,295,000 after buying an additional 1,597,355 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 3,318.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,620 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,040 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yelp by 126.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,663 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $43,320,000 after purchasing an additional 617,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 647.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 647,466 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after purchasing an additional 560,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter valued at about $20,291,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.