Jianpu Technology (JT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Jianpu Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.71 million and a P/E ratio of -21.70. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

JT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jianpu Technology from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

