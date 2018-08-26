JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Synopsys (SNPS) Price Target to $98.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.14.

SNPS opened at $102.13 on Thursday. Synopsys has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $779.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,951,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,615 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,251,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 936,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after acquiring an additional 550,522 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,966,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

