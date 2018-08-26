KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.79 Million

Analysts expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to post $898.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $874.36 million to $913.10 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $843.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.01 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 16,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total transaction of $994,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,733.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 8,749 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $525,027.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,018 shares of company stock valued at $21,867,746. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,506,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 5,312.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,593,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,918 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,385,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after purchasing an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,048,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,892,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,513,000 after purchasing an additional 129,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $63.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,210. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

