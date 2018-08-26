KBC Group NV Invests $286,000 in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.18 per share, with a total value of $33,303.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Stagliano sold 5,500 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $227,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,098.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $41.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

