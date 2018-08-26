Kenneth Robert Bertram Sells 6,750 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $533,182.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,970.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Robert Bertram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

On Wednesday, June 13th, Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 7,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $558,075.00.

OLLI opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $80.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,486 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 310,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.