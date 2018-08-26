Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and Brown-Forman Co. Class B (BF.B) Head to Head Analysis

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE: BF.B) and Brown-Forman Co. Class B (NYSE:BF.B) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Brown-Forman Co. Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Brown-Forman Co. Class B shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 15.98% 39.52% 9.55% Brown-Forman Co. Class B 18.00% 53.10% 14.98%

Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown-Forman Co. Class B pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Keurig Dr Pepper is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Keurig Dr Pepper and Brown-Forman Co. Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 4 2 0 2.33 Brown-Forman Co. Class B 1 9 2 0 2.08

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Brown-Forman Co. Class B has a consensus target price of $49.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.99%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than Brown-Forman Co. Class B.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and Brown-Forman Co. Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $6.69 billion 4.86 $1.08 billion $4.54 5.15 Brown-Forman Co. Class B $3.25 billion 7.91 $717.00 million $1.48 36.08

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than Brown-Forman Co. Class B. Keurig Dr Pepper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown-Forman Co. Class B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats Brown-Forman Co. Class B on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods. It distributes its products through at-home and away-from-home channels to retailers, including supermarkets, department stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, and convenience stores; and restaurants, hospitality accounts, office coffee distributors, and partner brand owners, as well as to consumers through its Websites. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Waterbury, Vermont. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is a subsidiary of Acorn Holdings B.V.

Brown-Forman Co. Class B Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Finlandia RTDs, Korbel California Brandy, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Canadian Mist Canadian Whisky, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Early Times Kentucky Whisky and Bourbon, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila, Santa Dose Cachaca and Collingwood Canadian Whisky.

