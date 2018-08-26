Kevin Mclain Sells 20,000 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) SVP Kevin Mclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Mclain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Kevin Mclain sold 12,667 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $920,130.88.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,190,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,947,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,374,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,486 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 43.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,978,000 after acquiring an additional 310,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

