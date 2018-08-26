Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Paychex by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in Paychex by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 4,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $72.99 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $537,195.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $428,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,336.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,309 shares of company stock worth $14,126,179. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

