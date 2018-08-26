Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.08% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 19.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2,055.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 236,833 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after acquiring an additional 88,707 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 230.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $36.00 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $182,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,379.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Perry sold 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $865,974.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,096.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

