Keybank National Association OH Has $1.65 Million Holdings in SRC Energy Inc (SRCI)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of SRC Energy worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn A. Peterson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,232.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,335.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

SRCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SRC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $9.70 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million. SRC Energy had a net margin of 36.53% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI).

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.