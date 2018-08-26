Keybank National Association OH Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 583.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,538.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $220.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

