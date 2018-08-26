KeyCorp Increases Autodesk (ADSK) Price Target to $168.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Autodesk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.63.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 3,087.49% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 13,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total value of $1,844,987.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $48,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,471 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 23.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 10.8% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,299 shares of the software company’s stock worth $134,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 10.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the software company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

