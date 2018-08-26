KeyCorp Increases Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $99.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $84.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.38. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $101.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.50 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823 in the last ninety days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 147.6% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.