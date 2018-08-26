KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 292,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,124. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.24.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

