Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $521.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Wayne Yu purchased 1,750 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,463,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $665,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,563,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,381,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,297,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,202,000 after buying an additional 947,818 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 608,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 16.0% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,303,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,016,000 after buying an additional 317,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,741. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

