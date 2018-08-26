Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 2.17% of Koppers worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $2,304,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Koppers by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 907,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 37,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $60.00 price target on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Koppers stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market cap of $741.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.60 million. Koppers had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 79.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Loadman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Baldwin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $40,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,352.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,099,130 and have sold 37,498 shares worth $1,584,749. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

