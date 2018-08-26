Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) will post $460.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn/Ferry International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $460.18 million and the highest is $460.50 million. Korn/Ferry International posted sales of $401.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn/Ferry International.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $475.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of Korn/Ferry International stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 385,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Korn/Ferry International has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 1,607 shares of Korn/Ferry International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $104,567.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,427.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 20,000 shares of Korn/Ferry International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,665,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

