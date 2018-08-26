Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kosmos Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

