Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Holdings Lifted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

