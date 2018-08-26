La-Z-Boy (LZB) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

NYSE LZB opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.94. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $39.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.17 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 15.33%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 598,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 163,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

