Lamden (TAU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,147.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $32,147.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, DEx.top, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lamden

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, Radar Relay, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

