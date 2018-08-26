Lannett (LCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Lannett to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $207.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.44. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

Get Lannett alerts:

In other Lannett news, VP Kevin Smith sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $192,622.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lannett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Lannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.